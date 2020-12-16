Rhys Irwin joins championship winning team for 2021

Young Donegal rider Rhys Irwin has joined the reigning British Supersport champions Appleyard Macadam Yamaha for 2021.

Irwin impressed on his privateer Yamaha machines in the Supersport and Superstock classes in recent seasons and took a brilliant second in the Supersport

championship in his rookie campaign this year.

Rhys is joined in the new look young team by English rider Bradley Perie.

Rhys said: “It felt like a good year in Superstock but I really wanted to move up to Supersport and keep pushing myself, so this is the ideal chance to do that. It’s nice to be noticed after all the years of hard work and coming over on the ferry from the West of Ireland every weekend. Robin runs such a brilliant team and I’ve always followed Jack Kennedy, so I’m well aware of their quality, it will also be amazing racing against him too as he’s such a talent.”

Team Owner Robin Appleyard commented: “We’re always looking to bring on new talent and we get a lot of satisfaction seeing our riders progress, as Rory has with his new Superbike ride. Again, this year, we’re taking a slight step back by bringing on two more young riders, one very much a rookie, but with the backing of Yamaha, we plan to take them to the front of the grids and run at the front.

“Brad and Rhys are two talented young riders with, I believe, massive potential, who’ve both done it the hard way with their dads logging up massive miles in a van each weekend, so it’s time to give them that opportunity with a bigger team. I honestly think Brad can battle for wins and Rhys caught my attention from as early as Silverstone, and whilst very much a learning year for him, I think we can get him close to the front before long. The 2021 series is resurgent with new manufacturers and teams, with the likes of Jack (Kennedy) returning, which is just what we need to help the lads develop around good experienced riders.”