‘Remember how precious life is’ – Geraldine Mullan

An Inishowen mother who lost her entire family in a tragedy earlier this year is urging other families to realise how precious life is.

On a stormy night on August 20th, Geraldine Mullan and her family were driving home to Moville when their car left the road and entered the waters of Lough Foyle at Quigley's Point.

While Geraldine was rescued, her husband John (49) and their children Tomás (14) and Amelia (6) died.

Speaking on RTE Prime Time last night, Mrs. Mullan asked others to take the time to tell their loved ones how much they love them this Christmas: