New contract awarded for helicopter healthcare service on Tory Island

The HSE has announced that the new contract for the helicopter service to Tory Island has been awarded to Executive Helicopters Maintenance Ltd.

A long standing arrangement has been in place to provide a helicopter service for transporting the GP, Public Health Nurse and other HSE primary care staff to the island for planned healthcare provision.

The new contract with Executive Helicopters Maintenance Ltd will come into effect from 1st January 2021 and the helicopter will be stationed at Falcarragh.

The HSE say they have prioritised Tory Island in ensuring minimum disruption to services following the UK's exit from the European Union.

John Hayes, Chief Officer, CHO Area 1 says Tory Island, as an island, its remoteness presents daily challenges not just for the inhabitants, but for the HSE in its ability to deliver quality health services to the island population of 150.

He says they are fully committed to continually rising to the challenge and serving the health needs of the residents of Tory Island.