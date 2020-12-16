Four still in custody following car chase through Donegal

Four people remain in custody this morning following an attempted burglary in Letterkenny and subsequent Garda chase yesterday.

The two men and two women are being held in connection with the attempted burglary at Kernans filling station at Tullygay at around 3.20am yesterday morning.

Searches were then carried out in the Glenties area after a car believed to have been involved in the burglary was found crashed in the area.

A coordinated checkpoint was then put in place in a number of areas in the county and a car chase ensued when a vehicle failed to stop for Gardai at Kilraine Glenties.

Four people were eventually apprehended by Gardai near Donegal Town.

One person is currently being detained at Letterkenny Garda Station, 1 in Milford and the other two at Ballyshannon Garda Station.

Investigations are on-going.