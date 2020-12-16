Donegal gets over €1m under Transitional LEADER Programme

Over €1 million is to be allocated to Donegal under the LEADER programme which will come into effect in April 2021.

It's the highest allocation nationwide.

LEADER is a rural development programme co-funded by the EU which operates a locally-led approach to meeting the needs of local communities and businesses.

The programme aims to support job creation, foster and encourage entrepreneurship and encourage rural communities across Donegal to build on their existing strengths and assets.

Cllr Martin McDermott says the funding will be vital to groups to get back on their feet next year: