Covid Reassurance Mark to help bring business back to town centres

Derry City and Strabane District Council has launched a COVID Reassurance Mark which aims to support local businesses and re-instill confidence among people to return to town centres and support the local economy.

The scheme is part of the Council's ongoing economic recovery and revitalisation plans.

Businesses across the Derry City and Strabane District Council area will be encouraged to take part in the COVID Reassurance Mark five-step self-declaration which includes the self-declaration of measures that businesses have taken to achieve the mark including a risk assessment that comprises important elements such as cleaning, hand sanitising, social distancing, respiratory hygiene and employee health.

Once businesses are satisfied they have met the criteria they can apply online to the Council to display the Covid Reassurance Mark on their premises.

The initiative is being rolled out to businesses within the tourism, hospitality retail and close contact sectors and is primarily focused on boosting customer confidence by demonstrating that the businesses are taking proactive steps to keep their customers and staff safe.