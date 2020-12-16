Could be early 2022 before majority of people are vaccinated

It could be early 2022 before the majority of people in the Republic are vaccinated against Covid-19, according to an infectious disease expert.

The three-stage rollout plan was announced yesterday, with nursing homes and large hospitals set to be the first to benefit.

The Health Minister said it could start by the end of the year, as EU regulators meet earlier than planned to discuss approval.

It comes as a further 8 deaths and 329 new cases of the virus were recorded here yesterday, 34 of them in Donegal.

Consultant in Infectious Diseases, Professor Jack Lambert, says it could be some time before we get to herd immunity: