In this week's podcast, Ciaran O'Donnell speaks to Elanor Hanna, general manager of Hanna Hats in Donegal Town, about her 25-year association with the famous family business which is producing around 2,000 caps per week.

Ciaran also talks to Mark Doherty, managing director of Century Cinemas, Backstage Bar & Grill and Century Play in Letterkenny about getting his complex up and running again after a second lockdown.