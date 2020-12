There has been a further 431 cases of Covid-19 and 6 additional deaths.

134 of the new cases are in Dublin, 53 in Donegal, 25 in Cavan, 24 in Louth and 22 in Mayo.

The 14-day incidence rate is now 88 per 100,000, up from 85 yesterday.

The rate of infection in Donegal is now 245.6 per 100,000 of the population.