Tractor and trailer stolen from property in Dungloe

A tractor and trailer has been stolen from a property in Dungloe.

Milford Gardaí are investigating the burglary which happened at some stage between Saturday the 5th of December at Midday and Saturday the 12th of December at 3.30pm.

The lock was cut on the entrance gate to the property and the lock on the shed adjoining the house was also cut.

A tractor, 78 DL 166, a red Massey Ferguson and a trailer were stolen from the shed.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have observed the removal of the tractor and trailer from the property or to anyone who has any information in relation to the incident or the current location of the tractor to contact Gardaí in Milford on 074-9153060 or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

If anyone was in that area and had a dash cam and they believe that they may have captured the tractor and trailer on it, Gardai would like to hear from them also.