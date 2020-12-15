People urged to check property for suspect in attempted burglary

Residents in the Glenties area are being urged to check outhouses and sheds for a potential suspect involved in an early morning attempted burglary near Letterkenny.

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to the incident which happened shortly after 3.20am this morning, the 15th of December at the Spar filling station at Tullygay, Letterkenny.

Notification was received that the power to the security cameras had been cut.

One of the shutters at the front of the premises had been damaged but no entry had been gained to the building. The siren from the alarm was stolen.

Access was gained to a container at the rear of the building and it is yet unsure if anything was taken from there.

A car that was believed to have been involved in this incident, a beige Audi A6 has since been located, crashed in the Glenties area.

Gardaí are appealing to residents in the Glenties area to be aware of this and to keep an eye on any outhouses or sheds on their property as the occupant or occupants fled from the crashed car.

Should anyone come across the occupant/s of the car, please contact Gardaí immediately. Do not approach them yourself. Gardaí in Letterkenny may be contacted on 074-9167100 and Milford Gardaí may be contacted on 074-9153060 should anyone have any information in relation to the attempted burglary or in relation to the location of the occupant/s of the Audi A6, contact 999 or 112 in an emergency.

The number of the Garda Confidential line is 1800 666 111.