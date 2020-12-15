Mystery of defibrillators theft deepens further

The mystery surrounding the theft and vandalism of defibrillators has deepened after it emerged five of the life saving devices have been targeted in the Ardara area.

Over the course of a number of months, someone has stolen pediatric pads from the machines, in some cases they have been replaced without 'out of date' pads.

In another case, a new battery was stolen and replaced with a worn one.

There are concerns that whoever is responsible may have carried out similar thefts from other areas.

Garda Grainne Doherty has more details: