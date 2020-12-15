Gardai renew appeal in relation to sexual assault in Ballybofey

Gardai have reissued an appeal for information in relation to an incident of sexual assault.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in the Glenview area of Ballybofey at around 8:30pm on Saturday night October 17th.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who was in the area of the Donegal Road in Ballybofey or in the Glenview estate area that night and who may have observed anybody in the area hanging around to alert Gardaí in Letterkenny.

If anyone was in that area, particularly on the part of the Donegal Road near the Glenview estate between 8pm and 9pm and had a dash cam Gardai would also appreciate if they would make them aware so they can view the footage.

Enquiries are ongoing and any information would be appreciated. Gardaí in Letterkenny may be reached on 074-9167100 or the Confidential line may be contacted on 1800 666 111.