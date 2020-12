Rosaleen O’Donnell the winner of Highland Radio’s NCBI Radio Bingo has today collected her cheque for the €21,600 winning jackpot.

Pictured alongside Rosaleen is Angela Kilgannon, NCBI and Highland Radio staff, Fionnuala Rabbitt, Greg Hughes and Katie McGee.

So far, in 2020 Radio Bingo has raised over €100,000 for NCBI.