4 arrested in connection with L’Kenny burglary following garda chase

Four people have been arrested in Donegal Town in connection with an early morning burglary in Letterkenny following a Garda chase.

Searches were being carried out in the Glenties area earlier today after a car believed to have been involved in the burglary was found crashed in the area.

Shortly after 1pm this afternoon, after a pursuit, four people were eventually apprehended by Gardai near Donegal Town.

The group have been arrested in connection with a burglary at the Spar filling station, Tullygay shortly after 3:20am this morning.

No entry was gained to the premises during the incident but some damage was caused to the front shutters.

1 person is currently being questioned at Letterkenny Garda Station, 1 in Milford and the other two at Ballyshannon Garda Station.