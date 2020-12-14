Talks continue on vaccination process

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer says nothing about the development of a Covid-19 vaccine suggests shortcuts have been taken.

It comes as Department of Health research shows 45 percent of people would definitely take the shot, while 28 percent say they would probably take one.

Dr Ronan Glynn has said trust and transparency is the cornerstone of the Department of Health's approach to ensuring people get the injection when they are eligible.

The cabinet will discuss the vaccination process tomorrow, after receiving a report from a state taskforce on Friday.

Dr Eoghan de Barra, a consultant in infectious diseases in Beaumont Hospital, says the department's new research isn't concerning: