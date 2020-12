The Principal of Carndonagh Community School has moved to clarify the facts as it relates to Covid-19 in his school.

Out of the 1,100 students and 120 staff, there have been seven positive cases - all from community transmission.

From that, up to 40 people had to self-isolate with no positive cases resulting from that.

Principal John McGuinness says there have been a lot of rumours circulating about an outbreak at the school and he wants to reassure the public that that is not the case: