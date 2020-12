The Minister for Agriculture visited Killybegs over the weekend to discuss the current Brexit state of play with representatives of the fishery sector.

The Minister held a full day of engagements meeting with various stakeholders and local businesses in advance of an expected outcome on Brexit EU-UK talks.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says the port and harbour of Killybegs is an integral part of Donegal as well as the Irish fishing economy and its in everyone's interest to strike a deal: