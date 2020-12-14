Man sentenced following aggravated burglary in Castlederg last year

A 25 year old man has been sentenced following an aggravated burglary at a home in the Corgary Road area of Castlederg in February 2019.

The man was sentenced to 3 and a half years for Aggravated Burglary and 12 months in total for two counts of Common Assault.

He is due to serve 1 year and 9 months in prison with a further 1 year and 9 months on license for the aggravated Burglary.

The assault sentences will run concurrently.

Detectives at Strand Road welcomed the sentencing of the man last week and say tackling this type of crime is a priority.