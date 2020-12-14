LUH ED extremely busy resulting in pressure on bed capacity

Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy this evening which the Saolta Hospital Group says has resulted in pressure on bed availability in the hospital.

Saolta Hospital Group statement in full:

We regret that patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department to an acute bed in the hospital. We know these delays are very difficult for our patients and their families.

We would like to remind the public that we encourage them to attend the Emergency Department (ED) only in the case of real emergencies. If your health problem is not an emergency you should contact your GP during normal surgery hours or the NoWDOC GP Out of hours service, in the first instance.

We are committed to treating everyone who presents at our ED but we do so strictly in order of medical priority and apologise for the long wait times.

We would ask that patients wait in the ED alone to help the hospital maintain social distancing. A companion will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances. We know this is very difficult but we need to do this to minimise everybody’s risk of infection and to keep everyone safe. We remind patients to please wear a face covering/mask when in the ED.

The Outbreak Control Team at the hospital continues to meet daily and is working with Public Health and Occupational Health to manage the response to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at the hospital.