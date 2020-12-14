Latest Central Bank report reveals insurance industry overcharging by 35%

A new Central Bank report has found that the majority of insurance companies are using dual pricing, resulting in customers being charged 35% more.

The interim report also revealed that around 70% of customers renewing policies with the same provider are being charged significantly more than new customers of the same risk.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty who is due to publish legislation in the coming days, banning the practice of dual pricing says this report is yet another damning indictment of the insurance industry: