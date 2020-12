A driver has been arrested after being caught drug driving in the Letterkenny area this morning.

Gardaí from the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit and the RSA were operating a checkpoint earlier today when a vehicle was observed turning back.

A roadside drugs test was subsequently conducted and the driver of the vehicle tested positive for the presence of cannabis and cocaine.

It emerged a warrant was also in force for the driver who was then arrested and brought to Court.