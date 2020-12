The number of people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is down by more than 42,000 this week.

306,000 people will get the payment tomorrow, compared to 348,000 this time last week.

In Donegal, 10,991 people will receive the PUP tomorrow, down from 12,375 the previous week.

46,000 people closed their PUP claims in the past seven days, - with 40,000 of those returning to work.

1,496 claims were closed in the past week in Donegal.