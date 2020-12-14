Donegal families struggling to keep children in third level – SVP

There's been an increase in Donegal families contacting Saint Vincent de Paul who are struggling to access and keep their children in third level education.

The lead up to Christmas is a traditionally busy time for the charity with local communities praised for donating and helping Saint Vincent De Paul in their annual appeal.

However, there's been an upward trend this in parents who are finding it difficult to fund their children in college.

Regional President of SVP North West Rosa Glackin says it's a big concern in the region: