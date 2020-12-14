Covid-19: Spike in Donegal cases down to delay in reporting

It's thought the significant rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Donegal yesterday was the result of a delay in reporting at a national level.

There were 46 new confirmed cases of the virus in Donegal yesterday while there were six the day before.

Mags Morgan Infection Control Nurse Manager for Donegal says there are no particular clusters or specific outbreaks in the county but a general rise in cases after almost a fortnight out of lockdown.

Ms. Moran says its expected that the Donegal figure will level out again this evening but the uptrend is concerning: