Chief medical officer ‘concerned’ over rising trends of Covid-19

The chief medical officer says he's 'concerned' over the spread of Covid-19 is rising once again.

It's after 429 cases were recorded yesterday, less than two weeks after level 5 restrictions were lifted.

46 of the new cases were in Donegal with the county's incidence rate rising to 219.9.

Dr Tony Holohan says the 14-day incidence rate has risen to 84 per 100,000 people, from a recent low of 78.

The average number of cases in the past five days has also risen above 300, compared to 288 a week ago.

Professor Emer Shelley, from the Royal College of Physicians, says it's very worrying.