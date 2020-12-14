Brexit transition period could be extended if there’s no deal

The European Union says the Brexit transition period could effectively be extended if there's no trade deal.

It was one of the options EU negotiator Michel Barnier outlined to member states this morning.

He also said it's possible there could be a short 'no-deal' period in January - even if a trade deal's agreed.

Talk are continuing between British and EU negotiators today, with the transition period due to end on December 31st.

Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly says an extension could be the best option: