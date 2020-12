264 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths linked to the virus have been confirmed.

24 of those cases have been identified in Donegal.

It's been said the significant jump in cases in the county yesterday to 46 was a result of a delay in reporting at a national level.

The 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Donegal remains the highest in the country, standing at 225.5 per 100,000 of the population.