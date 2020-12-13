NPHET modelling indicates Covid-19 outbreak has stabilised

248 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, and three more patients have died. There were 6 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Donegal yesterday evening. There are 21 confirmed cases in Letterkenny University Hospital and 2 in ICU as of yesterday evening.

The average 14 day infection rate nationally now stands at 81.5 per hundred thousand people.

There's been praise for a reduction of over 90 percent in cases among those aged between 19 and 24.

NPHET modelling indicates the outbreak has stabilised -- though Professor Sam McConkey of the RCSI says infections seem to be falling a little.