Horgan speaks about players signed for 2021 – and departure of Sam Todd

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan has signed seven players already ahead of the 2021 campaign.

He has been encouraged by the signings to date, but the close season is a very difficult and time consuming period as he and Paul Hegarty continue to talk to players about next season.

One player who definitely will not be in the Harps' colours next season is Sam Todd. The Inishowen defender has got a scholarship with UCD.

Horgan spoke to Chris Ashmore on Saturday Sport and began by stressing how time consuming it is to get players.