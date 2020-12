More than 600 homes worth 1 million euro and over were sold this year.

Daft dot ie's Wealth Report shows the five most expensive properties sold were in Dublin.

Ireland's most expensive street has been revealed as Temple Gardens in Rathmines, where houses sell for an average price of 3.1 million euro.

There's only two markets in the country where average property prices are below 100,000 euro - Bundoran in Co Donegal and Castlereagh in Co Roscommon.