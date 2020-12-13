Brexit talks continue, real split is over ‘level playing field’

The European Commission President and the British Prime Minister have instructed their negotiators to continue Brexit trade talks.

Ursula von der Leyen spoke to Boris Johnson by phone this morning ahead of tonight's deadline.

She says it was a "constructive and useful" conversation where they discussed the major unsolved issues.

Speaking in Brussels, Ursula von der Leyen says they've decided to go the extra mile:

Meanwhile, the head of a fisheries trade group says talk of British "gunboats" in the Irish Sea is nothing more than a distraction tactic.

The chief executive of the Killybegs Fishermen's Organisation says the real split is over the "level playing field" for free trade.

Sean O'Donoghue says it's a complicated subject to discuss.