429 new cases confirmed this evening, 46 in Donegal



The lower our cases stay in January, the more effective a vaccine will be.

That's the message from an Infectious Diseases Consultant at St Vincent's Hospital.

429 more cases and one further death have been confirmed this evening. 122 of the cases are in Dublin, 46 in Donegal, 30 in Limerick and 22 in Laois.

The Government received a report on Friday, which included recommendations for the roll out of a Covid-19 vaccine, once one is approved here.

Cabinet are set to discuss the details of Ireland's vaccination programme this Tuesday.

Professor Paddy Mallon says people can't become complacent now.