Gardai in Buncrana detect 24 vehicles speeding on Slow Down Day

National Slow Down Day took place from 7 o clock yesterday morning until 7 o clcok this morning.

Gardaí from the Buncrana District detected 24 vehicles travelling in excess of the speed limit over the course of the 24 hours.

One motorist was detected at 125km/h in a 100 Zone on the Elaghbeg road, Burnfoot.

Gardaí and the RSA continue to appeal to drivers to increase compliance with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.