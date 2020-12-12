Covid-19 detected in less than 1% of staff at LUH

The Outbreak Control Team at Letterkenny University Hospital say they continue to meet on a daily basis to manage the outbreak and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Almost 1,100 staff were tested as part of the universal screening which is the largest hospital-wide screening programme to have taken place in Ireland to date.

As a result, the COVID-19 virus was detected in less than 1% of staff tested as part of the universal screening programme.

0.4% of the 1000 plus staff tested had an active infection. A further 0.5% older, non infectious cases were picked up.

The rate of the virus detected in staff as part of the screening process was significantly less than the average in Donegal and the national average.

Saolta Hospital Group say the extremely low detection rate is indicative of the success of the infection control measures implemented by the hospital, including the use of PPE.

With a decrease in the number of inpatients with COVID-19 and the number of staff impacted by the outbreaks, Saolta now plan to reinstate services deferred over the last number of weeks on a phased basis.

Outpatient Clinics will resume on its normal schedule from Monday the 14th December. Patients who have clinic appointments should attend as normal unless contacted by the Hospital.

· Scheduled surgery will commence on a phased basis from Monday 14th December. Next week only day surgery lists will be scheduled to treat time sensitive cases displaced over the last 4 to 6 weeks.

· Inpatient surgery will be undertaken between Monday the 21st and Wednesday the 23rd of December, again with patients selected on the basis of time sensitive need. Some day-case activity will also take place.