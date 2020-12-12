Calls for more warning from Irish Water ahead of planned outages

Irish Water is being urged to do more to warn local communities when water is going to be switched off.

The call has come from Sinn Fein, after they claimed an outage in Falcarragh on Thursday of this week caught many local residents and businesses unaware, forcing some outlets to close for a time.

It transpired the outage was caused by a contractor connecting new pipes.

Deputy Pearse Doherty and Cllr John Sheamais O'Fearraigh both made contact with Irish Water to demand that more notice be given.

Cllr O'Fearraigh says the amount of work being done in the area is welcome, but he's not convinced all the problems will be resolved: