2020 Virtual Donegal Half Marathon raises €6,000 for Acute Stroke Unit

The €6,000 raised through the 2020 Virtual Donegal Half Marathon will go towards the purchase of equipment for the Acute Stroke Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital.

And in a marvellous act of generosity, the event’s main sponsors, the Kernan Retail Group, covered the full cost of the purchase of a life-saving defibrillator at Kernan’s, Tullygay, through its partnership with Community Recycling Initiative.

Speaking at the cheque presentation, Donegal Half Marathon Ambassador, Danny McDaid, said that while staging a virtual event for the first time this year was challenging, the efforts of the organising committee proved worthwhile.

“We were sceptical when we met at the start of the summer to discuss the best way to go with the 2020 Donegal Half Marathon. Eventually, we decided to go with a virtual event and it proved a good move. It meant that people could take part in the Donegal Half Marathon anywhere in the world,” he said.

“We teamed up again this year with Kernan’s as the main sponsors and it’s proven to be a great partnership. We’re delighted to be presenting a cheque to Professor Ken Mulpeter for €6,000 on behalf of the community to help out with his Acute Stroke Unit.

“We’re also delighted to have Mary Larkin with us today. The late Dessie Larkin was one of the instigators of the Donegal Half Marathon and it was Mary who got Ken Mulpeter on board with his charity,” Danny added.

Around 240 people from all corners of the globe took part in the 2020 Virtual Donegal Half Marathon. A date for the 2021 Donegal Half Marathon will be confirmed over the coming weeks.

Main photo above shows: Mayor of the Letterkenny and Milford District, Donal Coyle presenting a cheque for €6,000 to Professor Ken Mulpeter, Acute Stroke Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital. The money was raised through the 2020 Virtual Donegal Half Marathon which was held over the last weekend in August.