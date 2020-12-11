Sale agreed on former Donegal Creameries site in Letterkenny

The former Donegal Creameries Plant in Letterkenny has been sold.

Local Real Estate Agents DNG Boyce Gallagher has confirmed that a sale has been agreed on the 5.46 acre site in Ballyraine which had been on the market for 1.4 million euro.

In its description, the development includes 2.21 hectares including 6,300 sq. ft. of retail space and 12,645 sq. ft. of storage area.

The site is located at the edge of a well-established residential area of Letterkenny and adjacent to 'general employment' land use and zoning.

It's also situated on Ballyraine Road - a busy relief road on the urban outskirts of the town, close to local IDA Business Parks, Pramerica, and the Letterkenny Institute of Technology.

The site is said to offer excellent road frontage which it's been said, could lend itself to a range of development opportunities, all subject to planning permission.

The site is Zoned 'Opportunity Site 3' in the County Development Plan 2018-2024.

As per the development plan, the redevelopment of this brownfield site would be supported by the Council for commercial, tourism/ leisure and small scale retail units.