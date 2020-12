Covid-19 restrictions have been eased in Northern Ireland today, with restaurants and gastro pubs allowed re-open.

The lockdown was originally due to end in mid-November but was extended for two extra weeks.

Gyms, salons and non-essential retail can also welcome customers back today, but household gatherings are still not allowed.

Belfast restaurant owner Michael O'Connor is afraid the hospitality sector will be unfairly blamed for any spike in cases: