Rate of Covid-19 in North Inishowen ‘spiralling out of control’

An Inishowen Cllr has described the incidence rate of Covid-19 in his area as 'spiralling out of control'.

It comes as latest figures show that the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in North Inishowen is over six times the national average.

In the two-week period that ended on Monday, the country's rate was 80 per 100,000 people.

But in North Inishowen, it was nearly 519.

The rolling two week case figure was 88 compared to 46 over the previous period.

Local Cllr Martin McDermott is urging people to double down on their efforts: