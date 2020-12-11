NW Civic Leaders to share learnings in Council of Europe seminar

Civic leaders from Donegal and Derry have taken part in a special seminar focusing on the benefits of cross-border collaboration, and promoting the North West City Region Model as an example of best practice for other communities and authorities located alongside international borders.

Last evening's discussion was focused on the Balkan states.

The Gateway to Growth seminar is part of a series being hosted by the Council of Europe, exploring shared approaches to Trade & Investment, Covid-19, Educational co-operation and Tourism co-operation.

Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Rena Donaghey and Derry City and Strabane District Mayor Brian Tierney were joined by theur Chief Executives and a range of stakeholders from the region at the event.

They addressed an audience of local government officials drawn from Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, and Serbia.

The seminar was one of four events included in the Council of Europe's Western Balkans programme exploring good practice approaches to cross border co-operation. A planned study visit was due to take place in May of this year but was changed to a virtual platform due to the pandemic.

It's hoped that can be rescheduled when the risk of Covid 19 has abated.