Lessons must be learned from Meenbog, says Green Party Leader

The Green party leader believes that if there's an investigation on-going as it relates to bog slippage at a wind farm site, then work should be halted until such time as it's concluded.

An investigation by the EPA into the landslide at Meenbog is continuing however there are claims work is also continuing at the site.

Minister Eamon Ryan says there must be accountability and lessons learned when that review is complete.

Eamon Ryan was being quizzed on the issue by Greg Hughes on today's Nine Till Noon Show.

He is adamant that a Government priority is protecting our bogs and any work that could prove damaging to them should be stopped: