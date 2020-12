The Inishowen Rivers Trust is receiving over €59,000 under the sustainability tranche of funding distributed by Rethink Ireland.

The trust is an environmental charity committed to protecting and enhancing the rivers and natural water bodies of Inishowen.

Last year, the group launched the 'Inishowen River Guardians Programme' to provide specialised training to volunteers, and spokesperson Dr Trish Murphy says this funding will allow that project grow further: