Government pledges no short cuts in vaccine rollout

The government insists the rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine will be done in a safe and effective manner.

The Taoiseach has received the report of a high-level vaccine taskforce and its recommendations will be considered by cabinet on Tuesday.

GPs, nurses and pharmacists will have a role and there will be a communications campaign to encourage uptake.

An online system will also be part of the plan, with some people asked to self-register to be vaccinated.

Government official Elizabeth Canavan says there will be no cutting of corners..........