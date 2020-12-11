Garda crackdown on speeding today

Gardai will be cracking down on speeding today by asking motorists to 'slow down'.

'National Slow Down Day' is being held from 7 o'clock this morning for 24 hours .

Gardai will be out in force to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, as part of the forces's Christmas Campaign to improve road safety.

10 more people have been killed on the roads this year compared to 2019. Last year there were 140 road deaths.

'National Slow Down Day' will run for the next 24 hours until 7am tomorrow.

The aim is to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to speeding.

The overall objective is to reduce the number of speed related crashes, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

Gardai say driving too fast is a contributory factor in around one third of crashes where people have died.

The higher the speed, the greater the likelihood is of a crash happening and the more severe the outcome of that collision.