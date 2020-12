Former Donegal Chairman Micheál Mac Giolla Easbuic passed away earlier today.

The Kilcar man made a significant contribution during his seven year term in the 1980’s.

Míchael was one of the trustee’s of the GAA and was one of the men who signed the first cheque for the redevelopment of Croke Park.

Míchael was a popular figure around GAA Headquarters and very much respected among his fellow members and hierarchy of the association.