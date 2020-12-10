The Health Minister says it's still too early to predict when life can begin to return to normal after the Covid-19 crisis.

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet this morning and discuss new intensive care admissions, which are at their highest level since spring.

Eight people were admitted to ICU with the virus within 24 hours yesterday.

NPHET will also consider the rollout of vaccines, before a special task force reports to the Government tomorrow on how to circulate the jabs.

Minister Stephen Donnelly says despite hopes of a vaccine being available here next month, it's not clear when normal life can resume: