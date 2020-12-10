The Score – 10/12/20

The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

On this week's show, Oisin Kelly is joined by Patsy McGonagle and Myles Gallagher to reflect on the sporting life of Hugo Duggan who passed away this week.

Kevin Glendinning, Donegal International Rally PRO and host of the Krunching Gears Podcast talks to us about Peter Bryant. The 1978 International winning co-driver also passed away this week.

Finn Harps U19 Manager Tommy Canning gives us his thoughts on the resumption of the FAI Underage National League's while Leon Blanche has his predictions in our "Ahead of the Game" section.