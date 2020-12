Sunday is the new deadline for Brexit trade talks - after a meeting between the British prime minister and the European Commission president last night.

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen agreed there needed to be a 'firm decision' by then.

Both sides say there remain very large gaps between them, and Downing Street says it's "unclear" whether their differences could be resolved.

But Shona Murray, Europe correspondent with Euronews, says she believes a deal is likely: