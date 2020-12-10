New Entrant Sports Scholarships awarded at Letterkenny Institute of Technology

Letterkenny Institute of Technology made presentations to 19 New Entrant Sport Scholars on Friday 4th of December.

Those awarded the scholarship, which is worth €1,000 to each successful applicant, were selected from the current academic group of new entrant students in recognition of their performance and achievement in either GAA at Intercounty level, Soccer at League of Ireland level or Basketball at International Underage level.

The New Entrant Sports Scholarship Programme is also linked to the main Sports Scholarship Programme in the institute. These scholarships are awarded in February of each year.

The winning New Entrant Sports Scholarships students for this year are:

Basketball

Luke Cassidy, Letterkenny.

Max Leadley, Letterkenny.

Gaelic Football

Claire Doherty, Letterkenny.

Eimear Alcorn, Termon.

Leah Gallen, Ballybofey.

Megan Havlin, Moville.

Sasha Lavin, Co. Roscommon.

Sean Doherty, Buncrana.

Dylan Dorrian, Milford.

Eoin Dowling, Letterkenny.

Keelan Dunleavy, Letterkenny.

Jack Gallagher, Churchill.

Liam Gaughan, Co. Sligo.

Rory O’Donnell, Milford.

Kieran Tobin, Letterkenny.

Soccer

Emer O’Neill, Co Mayo.

Conor Black, Kilmacrennan.

Stephen Black, Kilmacrennan.

Oran Brogan, Letterkenny.

Paul Hannigan, LYIT President congratulated all those who received scholarships at this time and welcomed them to the institute, hoping that their time here would be valuable both in academic and sporting terms.